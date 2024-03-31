Fleur East announces the birth of her first child

Singer and TV presenter Fleur East has announced the birth of her first child, Nova.

The 36-year-old, who found fame on The X Factor, revealed that she and husband Marcel Badiane-Robin welcomed their daughter on March 22.

The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host posted two photos and a video to Instagram which showed her holding Nova in a baby carrier.

East promised she would one day share her birth story and said the family is “resting and doing well”.

“And just like that, our baby girl, Nova, is here”, she said.

“Our daughter entered the world via squat position into the arms of my husband and I on our living room floor.

“One day I will share my birth story with you (what a RIDE!), but for now, we are resting and doing well.

“So thankful to the amazing midwives who were by my side, my birthing partners … and all of our family who have been helping out and showering us with love.

“It really does take a village! So grateful to God for this blessing.

“Our little Nova was born on the 22nd March and it feels like she’s always been here.”

East has been married to stylist and designer Badiane-Robin since June 2019 and the couple tied the knot at a ceremony against the backdrop of the Atlas mountains in Morocco.

Among the guests in attendance were 2018 I’m A Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp and his wife, Sandra, TV presenter AJ Odudu and The Only Way Is Essex’s Vas J Morgan.

Marking their anniversary in 2023, Badiane-Robin wrote on Instagram: “Four years ago I married my best friend.

“Today on our anniversary, I am reminded of how lucky I am to have such an amazing wife who fills my life with laughter, and joy.

Fleur East showing off her pregnancy bump at the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

“You are my rock, my confidante, and my better half. Here’s to many more years of adventure, growth, and endless love together.”

East was a runner-up on the 2014 series of the X Factor and had previously made it to the live shows with girl group Addictiv Ladies in 2005.

Her debut single, Sax, from the album Love, Sax And Flashbacks, was released in 2015 and peaked at number three on the UK singles chart.

The British singer and presenter also co-hosts The Hits Radio Breakfast Show and was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022.

In 2023, she replaced Rylan Clark as host of the show’s spin-off series, It Takes Two, which she presented alongside co-host, Janette Manrara.