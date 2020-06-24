Steve Martin’s distinctive white suit is up for sale

Comic Steve Martin’s signature three-piece white suit is going under the hammer.

The Hollywood star, 74, is auctioning off costumes and memorabilia from his films and TV shows.

Awards, posters, musical instruments, magic props and personal items over five decades will go on sale.

Steve Martin’s white suit is up for auction (Julien’s Auctions)

The suit, worn during his stand-up comedy performances in the 1980s, is expected to fetch 20,000 dollars (up to £16,000).

“This signature suit established Martin as one of the greatest comic geniuses of the era and would also be one of only three such suits that the star would ever wear,” Julien’s Auctions said.

A second suit was donated to the Smithsonian Museum, where it is on display.

An item up for grabs in the Steve Martin auction (Julien’s Auctions)

Advertising

Props and costumes from Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid and Little Shop Of Horrors will be going under the hammer.

All proceeds will be donated to the Motion Picture And Television Fund’s Country House And Hospital.

The sale takes place on July 18 at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills and live online at juliensauctions.com