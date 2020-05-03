Radio presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford announces baby news

TV and radio presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford is expecting her first child, with football manager Brian Barry-Murphy.

The host of the Sunday Chart Show on Hits Radio discovered she was pregnant before Christmas, and is due to give birth in early August.

After a difficult first trimester, Crawford said she was feeling “more energised” as she prepared to enter the final stage.

She told Hello! magazine: “We are both over the moon. We found out just before Christmas. It was an incredible present.

Sarah-Jane Crawford (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I’ve noticed my body is changing with the seasons. When summer comes it will be the blossoming of everything. It’s an amazing journey.”

Rochdale manager Barry-Murphy, 41, has an eight-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Crawford said: “Blending a family is a special thing. I’ve come from a blended family too.

“Brian is very excited to be a dad all over again. He loves being a dad and he knew (being a parent) is something I really wanted, too. It’s a new chapter in our relationship.”

Crawford, who has West African and Irish heritage, said that, having dealt with insecurities, she would be passing on a positive message to her child.

She said: “I had things I hated about myself, like my lips, when I was growing up, but now I’m really proud of my looks.

“I’ll pass on the message to my child that: ‘You’re beautiful.’

“I want them to know that their uniqueness is what makes them special. I want them to feel proud of themselves and of their own natural beauty.

“When it comes to learning to love yourself, I have lots of good life experience to pass on.”

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.