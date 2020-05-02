Britain’s Got Talent Judges wowed by 96-year-old singer

A 96-year-old has wowed Britain’s Got Talent – getting the seal of approval from the judges.

Nora Barton, from West Yorkshire, took to the stage at the London Palladium.

Her daughter told the audience: “She’s sung for people all her life so at 96 this is a treat, this stage”.

After receiving a standing ovation from the judges and a huge cheer from the audience, Barton, who wore a flower in her hair and dressed in red, said: “Thank you very much”

Judge David Walliams told her: “You are a very special lady because you’re full of life, laughter and joy and have entertained the nation at 96.”

Amanda Holden said it was a “very special audition” adding: “You’re a generation this country is built on.”

Simon Cowell said: “I didn’t like you very much – I loved you! I think we’ve got about 4,000 yeses Nora.”

Barton, who sang Loveliest Night of The Year, said she was “very pleased” to have been at the auditions.

The ITV show was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic and live episodes have been postponed.

Saturday’s show also featured mother and daughter duo Sammy, 43, and Honey, 14.

Honey said the pair had experienced a “tough” couple of years because “my mum got diagnosed with cancer. ”

Sammy said she is now “absolutely fine” and Honey told the judges: “I’m so grateful for everything. I never thought that when singing along in the car it would bring us to this stage.”

After Cowell told the pair to return with a different song, they impressed the judges with a “faultless” performance.

SOS From the Kids, one of the acts auditioning on Saturday’s edition of Britain’s Got Talent (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames)

Holden pressed the golden buzzer, saying, “It was the most wonderful thing to witness”, with Cowell adding: “I’m going to remember that audition for a long, long time.”

The show also featured a children’s choir from Hampshire who performed a song about climate change.

“You are exactly what I was hoping we would find this year,” Cowell said.