Cheryl helped me out when my son was sick, says Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison has praised Cheryl, his co-star on The Greatest Dancer, for stepping in to help when his son fell ill.

Former Glee star Morrison said the singer offered her help when his one-year-old son Revel needed medical attention after flying to the UK for the BBC programme.

Morrison told the Daily Mirror: “Cheryl’s been really instrumental in giving me advice.

“The first week I was here my son got really sick and she was really helping me out with who to go see and doctors and stuff like that.”

The Greatest Dancer (Tom Dymond/BBC/Syco)

The US actor and performer added that it is “great having a fellow parent who has a very similar-aged child going through that kind of stuff, especially in a foreign country”.

He said he is “really impressed with how she handles everything”.

Morrison, who rose to fame playing Will Schuester in Glee and for a number of Broadway roles, welcomed son Revel with his wife Renee in 2017.

Cheryl has son Bear, who turns two in March, with former partner Liam Payne.

The pair act as mentors alongside Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse in BBC One talent show The Greatest Dancer, which comes to an end on Saturday night.

The programme will see four dance groups battle it out to win the accolade of the Greatest Dancer after weeks of competition.