Wishbone Ash to bring anniversary tour to Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Wishbone Ash will bring their 50th anniversary tour to Birmingham next month.

Wishbone Ash

Formed in 1969, Torquay rockers Wishbone Ash are best known for songs such as Blowin' Free, Throw Down The Sword, Warrior, Sing Out The Song and more.

They have been cited as an influence by Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris, as well as other bands like Van Halen, Thin Lizzy, Metallica, Dream Theater and Overkill.

The group has released a whopping 25 studio albums, including 2014's Blue Horizon.

Wishbone Ash will play Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on October 18.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

