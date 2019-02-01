Birmingham gig for extraterrestrials Henge

The self-confessed extraterrestrials say the song is a tribute to one of their favourite Earthlings the late, great Professor Stephen Hawking.

Fans will be able to hear the tribute for themselves when they stop off at the Second City's The Sunflower Lounge on April 7.

A spokesperson for the band said: "Before he died one year ago, Professor Hawking - the visionary physicist and cosmologist - said he believed that human aggression could bring civilisation to an end and that space travel was needed for the species to survive.

"To mark the anniversary of his death next month on March 14, Henge will release their Demilitarise, which urges the human race to follow Professor Hawking’s advice and colonise space."

The release will be supported by a video in honour of Professor Hawking.

The spokesperson continued: "Henge is a band of extra-terrestrials that bring with them the sacred sounds of Cosmic Dross – a musical form known in other parts of the universe that has, until now, never been heard on Planet Earth.

"There are no human words to adequately describe the Cosmic Dross experience. Henge have come to Earth in the name of rave to spread their message of love and harmony. Since their landing, they have been so well-received by the human species that they won Best Live Act at the 2018 Independent Festival Awards.

"Their debut album – on this planet at least – ATTENTION EARTH! was released at the end of last year."

Tickets to The Sunflower Lounge gig, priced at £11, can be bought here.