Shropshire pub named as one of UK's best for 'autumn escape' by The Guardian

The newspaper complied a list of the 30 best new or newly refurbished pubs in the UK, highlighting those ideal for cosy stays and great food.

From Cornwall to the Highlands, The Gaskell Arms in Much Wenlock featured in the pick of "new or recently refurbished inns with cosy rooms, enticing menus and country walks from the door."

Other entries included the Bridge End Hotel in Llangollen and Y Castell in Carmarthenshire, Wales, located on the Heart of Wales line - a single track railway running from Shrewsbury to Llanelli.

The Gaskell Arms reopened in July under the new direction of Spencer Pitt and Lisa Earles following a major refurbishment. The 17th-century hotel and restaurant closed temporarily to allow for extensive interior renovations after being taken over by the Valiant Pub Company.

Spencer Pitt and Lisa Earles who run The Gaskell Arms in Much Wenlock

Speaking to the Shropshire Star in July, Spencer, who also runs the Elephant & Castle pub in Dawley, Telford, said the entire ground floor of the building was refurbished, including its bar and dining areas, alongside each of its hotel rooms that now feature new furniture, curtains, and carpets.

In its article, The Guardian noted: "The medieval market town of Much Wenlock has a fascinating claim to fame. In 1890, French aristocrat Baron Pierre de Coubertin visited to learn from, and take part in, the town’s Olympian Games in his quest to revive the ancient Greek Olympics, which returned to Athens six years later.

"Wenlock’s Olympian Games still take place each year, and a trail tracing their history leads to the 17th-century Gaskell Arms, where opening day speeches were once held.

"The 14-bedroom pub was taken over by new owners this summer and it’s a fine spot to recover after other arduous endeavours - such as a hike up the limestone escarpment of Wenlock Edge - with pies and pints of Shropshire-brewed Hobsons ale."

The Bridge End Hotel, Llangollen

The Bridge End Hotel in Llangollen, that is also featured, recently received a £1.5 million makeover.

"This waterside pub, overlooking the River Dee in charming Llangollen, had a £1.5m makeover last year, giving a fresh look in earthy colours to the friendly bar, restaurant and eight en-suite bedrooms," said The Guardian.

"Pub classics (scampi and chips; mac and cheese) are served alongside pints from the Robinsons Brewery, such as the full-bodied Golden Dragon Ale (Cwrw’r Ddraig Aur). Llangollen is well worth a potter to browse its antique stores and indie bookshops, and the short walk up to the remains of Castell Dinas above the town starts right outside the pub."

Also mentioned is Y Castell in Carmarthenshire, located on the Heart of Wales line.

The article states: "Running alongside it, a walking trail allows hikers to hop on and off along the route. Alight at Llangadog and Y Castell stands handsomely at the heart of town. Once a drovers’ stop and coaching inn, the pub was reopened last summer by new owners, who completed six freshly decorated bedrooms this spring."