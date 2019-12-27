New Year's Eve 2019: Top events across Shropshire

It's time for the biggest party of the year - New Year's Eve.

Read more: New Year's Eve 2019: Top events across the West Midlands

If you haven't decided where to fill yourself with buffet food and champagne to count down to 2020, here in Shropshire we have a perfect selection of themed events to wave goodbye to 2019:

Is there an event we've missed? Email webdesk@shropshirestar.co.uk to let us know.

Birmingham

The Asylum Venue

As we welcome 2020, Uprawr is set to celebrate the 'rawring twenties' in style with their annual New Year's Eve bash.

The themed event will include a confetti and balloon drop at midnight, as well as CO2 guns, big screens and themed drinks.

Advertising

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

O2 Academy

The Twisted Circus returns to Birmingham for the sixth year running.

The event will include live entertainment with contortion and knife swallowing performances

Advertising

There will also be giveaways, 'giant balloon attacks' and a confetti shower across two rooms of music, a VIP balcony, and even an adult ball pit.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

The Glee Club

See in 2020 with laughter, food, and an after party to remember at The Glee Club.

The event will see performances from Andy Robinson, Mickey D, Joanne McNally and Robert White.

There will also be a countdown at midnight and a DJ.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

The Hare and Hounds

Birmingham's Hare and Hounds is set to host a New Year's Eve carnival.

The event will include three rooms of music playing everything from disco to house, Latin, afro, funk, soul and hip hop.

DJs from Tropical Soundclash, Brum Tropicana and Youngculture will be spinning tunes throughout the night.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

New Year's Eve 2019

Resorts World

Birmingham's Resorts World is hosting a range of New Year's Eve events to welcome 2020.

Visitors can grab their glad rags and party like Gatsby at Sky By The Water, taking a trip back to the 80s at the World Bar, party like its 1999 at High Line and enjoy a classy night filled with glamour at the Sports Bar.

Resorts World will not be having a fireworks display this year, but there is plenty of entertainment, food and fun to enjoy at these events.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Birmingham Symphony Hall

The annual festive gala returns to Birmingham Symphony Hall for New Year.

The show will feature Ilona Domnich, Alexander James Edwards, Anthony Inglis and the London Concert Orchestra performing all of your New Year's Favourites.

Expect the works of Greig, Puccini, Verdi, Strauss, Suppe and Tchaikovsky among others.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

The Mill Digbeth

Chase and Status will perform at The Mill Digbeth as part of A Weird and Wonderful New Year's Eve 2019.

The musical duo will be joined by a range of special guests yet to be announced.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

LAB11

Magic Door returns to LAB11 for another New Year's Eve bash.

Billed as the venue's biggest party of the year, the event is set to be a 'spaced out utopia' with mirrorballs and glitter galore.

Richy Ahmed will be DJing the event among a variety of special guests yet to be announced.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

New Year's Eve 2019

Digbeth Dining Club

The UK's biggest street food event is set to host a special New Year's Eve event.

Expect a four full-venue takeover as well as live music, DJs and more.

Children and dogs are allowed at the event until 9pm.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

The Nightingale Club

Enjoy three floors and four rooms of music and live entertainment at The Nightingale Club.

The annual event will include drag queens, go go dancers, pyro performers and more from 10pm until 5am.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Moor Hall Hotel and Spa

Whether you prefer a quiet meal or a lively party, you can welcome in the new year in style at Moor Hall.

Visitors can enjoy a family disco, or dining options in the Oak Rooms Restaurant or the Country Kitchen Carvery.

The evening can be completed with a stay at the hotel and use of the onsite spa facilities.

For more information and to book, click here.

Shrewsbury

Albrighton Hall

Whether you want to enjoy a meal with family or a party with friends, there's plenty to do this New Year's Eve at Albrighton Hall.

The venue will host a masquerade ball with entertainment from The Hot Jazz Biscuits as well as a five-course meal.

Break packages are also available to mark the end of 2019.

For more information and to book, click here.

The Haughmond

Celebrate the end of 2019 and the start of 2020 with The Haughmond.

The Pelham Road eatery will be hosting an eight-course gala dinner as part of the festivities.

For more information, click here.

New Year's Eve 2019

The Wroxeter House

The team at Wroxeter House has put together a gourmet menu for New Year's Eve.

Dishes guests can sink their teeth into includes saffron roasted cauliflower velouté, hand rolled goats cheese cigars, beef fillet medallion, a rack of lamb, cappuccino brulée and more.

Each meal ends with freshly brewed tea or coffee and handmade truffles.

For more information and to book, click here.

Hawkstone Park

Welcome 2020 in style at Hawkstone Park.

The venue is set to host a four course dinner with live entertainment and a disco.

Bed and breakfast accommodation packages are also available.

For more information and to book, click here.

The Buttermarket

The Buttermarket will host a SKINT special for New Year's Eve.

The party will feature the club night's biggest confetti drop as well as CO2 cannons and three rooms of music.

Guests will be able to get a free Butterbus from the town centre to reach the venue.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Albert's Shed Shrewsbury

The Mighty Vipers are set to perform at Albert's Shed Shrewsbury as part of the venue's New Year's Eve celebrations.

The seven-piece band from Shrewsbury blend brass band culture with political activism to form their sound.

They have performed at Albert's Shed multiple times as well as Farmer Phil's Music Festival in the area.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Darwin's Kitchen

Drink, dine and dance at Darwin's Kitchen for New Year's Eve.

Guests can enjoy the choice of a five course meal of sharing plates, a five course 'wave menu' with sparkling wine or an early bird three course 'wave menu' to celebrate the start of 2020.

There will also be live music on the night.

For more information and to book, click here.

New Year's Eve 2019

Telford

Albert's Shed Southwater

Bishops Castle’s finest will grace the Albert’s Shed Southwater stage for New Year's Eve.

The Shrewsbury venue will host a live show from Fight the Bear.

Formed in 2005, the ska rockers have played T in the Park and were featured as BBC Radio 1's Tip of the Week in 2011.

They will be supported by Shop Front Heroes.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Cordingley Hall

Casey's at Cordingley Hall is hosting a fiesta family party this New Year's Eve.

The event will include a kids mini disco, food, a Frozen sing-along, a live fiesta show, disco and a midnight countdown.

There will also be a VIP lounge exclusively for adults in the main room.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Telford Hotel and Golf Resort

Telford Hotel and Gold Resort will be hosting two events to suit the whole family to celebrate the start of 2020.

The venue will host a gala dinner and dance as well as a family celebration dinner and disco.

Accommodation packages are available for both one or two nights.

For more information and to book, click here.

Hadley Park House Hotel

Dance the night away at Hadley Park House Hotel to say goodbye to 2019.

Start the night with a champagne reception before enjoying a five-course meal and live music.

There will also be a fireworks display to mark the start of 2020.

For more information and to book, click here.

Wellington Cricket Club

Wellington Cricket Club is holding a relaxed New Year's Eve party for 2020.

Visitors can bring their own food or enjoy a communal buffet while enjoying the best music from a live DJ.

For more information and to book, click here.

New Year's Eve 2019

Oswestry

Lion Quays Hotel and Spa

Enjoy a gala dinner served in the Lion Suite this New Year's Eve.

A drinks reception will kickstart the night followed by a five course meal with tea, coffee and truffles.

There will be live music from jump, jive and swing band Zooe Serious and a Belly Full of Bop to countdown to midnight.

Accommodation packages are also available including breakfast and full use of the leisure facilities.

For more information and to book, click here.

Wynnstay Hotel and Spa

Head to Wynnstay Hotel and Spa to enter 2020 in style.

The New Year celebration commences with a champagne and canapes reception in the Pavilion Bar.

This is followed by a gourmet six course dinner designed by the venue's award-winning chef and his team.

The evening entertainment continues with live music, dancing and fireworks.

For more information and to book, click here.

Ludlow

Fishmore Hall

Fishmore Hall is offering multiple accommodation packages for New Year's Eve.

One, two and three night bookings are valid from December 30 to January 1.

Guests can enjoy live music, disco, and glitter cannons at midnight as well as specially curated menus for dining.

For more information and to book, click here.

The Feathers Hotel

Celebrate the arrival of 2020 at the newly-reopened Feathers Hotel.

Guests will enjoy a six course dining experience in the newly-refurbished Plume restaurant.

For more information and to book, click here.

The Clive Arms

Tuck into canapes, fizz and a seven course tasting menu this New Year's Eve at The Clive Arms.

The menu includes locally sourced produce to create the dishes. Vegetarian options are available on all courses.

For more information and to book, click here.

Market Drayton

Bibo Lounge

Market Drayton's Bibo Lounge is set to get the party started for 2020.

Live music will come from Cameron Forrest and guests can enjoy a new gin cocktail designed for the event for free on arrival.

For more information, click here.

Hinstock Memorial Hall

Party the last of 2019 away and raise money for Hope House Children's Hospice at Hinstock Memorial Hall.

The event will include 80s themed fancy dress, a disco, food and licensed bar with all proceeds going to the venue's chosen charity.

For more information and to book, click here.