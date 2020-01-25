Claude Bosi: Shropshire's most successful chef is refused UK residence after 23 years because of Brexit

Claude Bosi moved to England 23 years ago and many members of his family still live in the county.

But he has been refused permanent UK residence by the Home Office.

Mr Bosi, the only chef ever to win two Michelin stars in Shropshire, took to Instagram to express his dismay. He said: “I have been in England for 23 years and today they have send me this.

(Claude Bosi/Instagram)

“I love Britain I considered until today like home but they just told me after 23 years of taxes paid/VAT paid I’m not welcome anymore. What is going on in this world.”

Mr Bosi hails from Lyon and moved to Ludlow in 1997. He settled in the area, married and raised a family while winning two Michelin stars at Hibiscus, in Ludlow’s Corve Street.

Claude Bosi when he was at Hibiscus Restaurant in Corve Street, Ludlow

He had previously won one Michelin star at Overton Grange, as Ludlow become the epicentre of Britain’s gastronomic scene.

Mr Bosi later moved to London where he again won two stars, initially for Hibiscus, in Mayfair, before again repeating the trick after going into business with Sir Terence Conran at Bibendum, in Chelsea.

He has been widely tipped to win a third Michelin star and he still has businesses in Ludlow, including a stake in the Church Inn and in a hotel in Broad Street.

Mr Bosi’s brother, Cedric, runs the Church Inn and also owns the Charlton Arms.

In a letter from the Home Office, dated January 22, an official says Mr Bosi’s application for permanent residence on the basis of having lived continuously for five years has been refused.

(Left to right) Claude Bosi with Sat Bains, Heston Blumenthal and Jason Atherton at the Perfectionists’ Cafe, at Heathrow Airport (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Bosi is the latest well-known restaurant industry person to have issues with the home office over his residency status. Back in September, TV star Fred Sirieix was mistakenly asked for proof of residence despite having lived here for 27 years.

Before that, Bath-based baker Richard Bertinet who was turned down for permanent settled status despite living here for 31 years and Polish chef Damian Wawrzyniak’s time cooking for the Queen during his 15 years living here still didn’t help him with his application.

Last week, the Home Office said more than 2.45 million EU citizens had been approved and the number of applications had hit more than 2.7 million.

Claude and Claire Bosi receiving their award for Restaurant of the Year 2005 (Michael Stephens/PA)

Those not granted settled status may have been granted pre-settled status – meaning they have temporary leave to remain and would need to apply again for permanent permission at a later date after living in the country for five years.

The Government is spending an extra £1 million advertising the scheme – in addition to £3.75 million already allocated for marketing – after a radio advert was banned for failing to make clear that further documentation as well as a passport or ID card would be needed to apply.

Under the scheme, EU citizens and their relatives, plus those from the European Economic Area (EEA) countries of Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway as well as Switzerland, are asked to apply to confirm their immigration status so they can live and work in the UK when freedom of movement ends.

Relatives of EEA and Swiss citizens who are not from any of those countries but all live in the UK under EU law are also being urged to apply.

Once granted status, applicants can use the NHS, study and access public funds and benefits, as well as travel in and out of the country. But first they must prove their identity, show they live in the UK and declare any criminal convictions before the December deadline.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.