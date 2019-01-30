Romantic movie quiz: Can you spot all 20 iconic moments in this scene?

International flower delivery service FloraQueen has launched a new quiz challenging users’ knowledge of iconic moments from 20 popular romantic films.

From the 1942 classic Casablanca to 2018’s blockbuster hit A Star Is Born, a memorable moment from each of these movies have been illustrated in a single scene, which can can be viewed in full here.

If you think you’re up to the challenge, you can put your knowledge to the test to prove how well you know fan-favourite flicks that make the heart flutter: