Community Resource awarded NAVCA LIQA accreditation – a mark of excellence in supporting local communities

This respected accreditation endorses our expertise and our commitment to delivering high-quality, impactful support to Shropshire’s voluntary and community sector.

What is LIQA – and why does it matter?

LIQA is a rigorous, nationally recognised quality standard for organisations providing infrastructure support to the voluntary and community sector. It assesses capability, professionalism, governance and leadership, ensuring accredited organisations consistently deliver high-quality, evidence-based support. For local charities and community groups, this means they can trust us to provide expert advice, practical solutions and strong advocacy to help them grow and succeed. To achieve accreditation, Community Resource demonstrated:

Robust governance and compliance

Strong strategic leadership and financial stewardship

Expertise in governance advice, organisational development, volunteer recruitment & management, sector specific training, and funding & grant advice & support

Clear evidence of meaningful impact for local groups

Alli Richardson, Head of Service Infrastructure and Rural Services for Community Resource who led the accreditation process, said: “Achieving LIQA accreditation is an incredibly proud moment for us It reflects not only Community Resource’s strong systems and sector expertise, but also the day-to-day dedication and hard work of our team, whose commitment to high-quality support underpins everything we do. The process also strengthened our established culture of continuous improvement, ensuring we continue to offer the best possible support to local communities.

We are especially grateful to Oswestry Community Action (OCA) for their invaluable support. Our continued partnership work, including our shared infrastructure team member role, enhances the consistency, reach and effectiveness of the support we can provide across the county and strengthens our shared commitment to empower local organisations.”

Kim Wooton, Chief Officer at Oswestry Community Action said of the award: "We are pleased to hear that Community Resource has been awarded the LIQA accreditation — an achievement that is well deserved.It has been a pleasure to work alongside the wider team in providing infrastructure support to the voluntary and community sector. We are proud of our long-standing partnership and the positive impact it has made and continues to make.”

For groups and charities across Shropshire, LIQA accreditation provides reassurance that they can rely on Community Resource for trusted expertise, practical solutions, and strong advocacy. This support is essential to help local groups, charities, and organisations grow, thrive, and achieve lasting impact and sustainability. Community Resource is committed to supporting them every step of the way.

For more information, visit community-resource.org.uk/service-community-support/ or contact enquiries@community-resource.org.uk.