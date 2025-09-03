Free digital skills classes expand to Wellington after transforming lives in Telford

Launched in 2019, the initiative supports older people, job seekers, carers, and vulnerable adults by offering beginner-friendly training in essential computer and internet skills.

Courses range from basic computer use and using the internet safely for email, shopping online and video calling to keep in touch with loved ones, to more advanced training in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. The sessions, praised for being friendly and transformative, are delivered in small, supportive groups by volunteers, with a strong focus on building confidence.

“I was worried about computers before this course.” said Rachel. “Now I’m confident and enjoying them! I now feel able to go to work and do my job!” she added.

Recent graduates. Picture: TWNL

“I have acquired knowledge and feel confident in navigating digital space now.” said Chinenye.

Director Andy Craddock said: “Our courses open a whole new world for people. Digital skills are now as essential as reading and writing. Too many people feel left behind. We’re here to change that. We’re changing lives for the better.”

After the success of their Level 1 and Level 2 courses, TWNL is introducing a new course on AI Technology, covering topics such as creative media, communication and translation, health, and wellness. The aim is to empower learners with modern tools to support job applications and everyday tasks.

Andy Craddock Teaching

Registration is now open for September classes in Dawley and Hadley. Beginner’s courses are free, due to funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, with priority given to those aged 50+ and set to start on September 16.