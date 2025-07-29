Whitchurch Freemasons back local cricket stars of the future

St Alkmund Lodge, which meets in Whitchurch, has sponsored the Whitchurch Cricket Club Under 15s team, providing them with brand new match shirts for this season.

Freemasonry is rooted in the principles of charity, integrity, and community, and the members of St Alkmund Lodge are proud to continue this tradition by supporting local grassroots sport.

Iain Marsh, Chairman of Whitchurch Cricket Club, said: “I would like to say thank-you very much to the St Alkmund Lodge Freemasons for their support. As the picture shows, the players look so smart in their new coloured kit.”

David Blackhurst, Charity Steward of St Alkmund Lodge, added: “We’re delighted to support the Under 15s team and to help make a difference to young people in our community. Encouraging teamwork, discipline and healthy living through sport aligns perfectly with Masonic values.”

David Blackhurst (Charity Steward, left) and Stephen Casbolt (Lodge Secretary, right) of St Alkmund Lodge with the Whitchurch Cricket Club Under 15s team, proudly wearing their new kit provided by the Freemasons. Photo: Shropshire Masons

The players are already enjoying their new kit and are looking forward to a successful and well-supported season.