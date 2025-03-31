Young dancers to shine in prestigious ballet production

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After competing in highly selective auditions last November, these dedicated young performers earned their place in the elite 82-strong cast, sharing the stage with internationally acclaimed professional dancers at the Shrewsbury Theatre Severn from 25 – 26 April.

This is an extraordinary opportunity for the dancers. They are currently experiencing firsthand what it means to be a professional dancer, taking part in rigorous daily rehearsals that include intensive ballet training and coaching from industry professionals. Their journey is a testament to their dedication, discipline, and passion for dance, and they are making the entire community proud.

Isabelle Evans (13)

I had the pleasure of speaking with both Isabelle Evans (13) from Shrewsbury. She is training at Insteps Dance Academy. “I started dancing at just 3 years old doing a baby ballet class, an activity my mum took me to every week. I remember seeing so many of the older dancers at the studio and hoping one day I would be just like them .

Ann Wall (EYB Principal)

"The best bit of performing as a dancer, will always be at the end of a performance when I realise all of my work has been completely worth it.

Dancers in the photo (from left to right) Back line – Ella Statham, Ismina Hall, Isabelle Evans, Morgan Ashton, Florence Evans, Molly Piper, Reese Wide, Scarlett Roberts Middle line – Rosa Coe, Esme Gray, Hannah Wagstaff, Liliwen Crafts-Rahn, Ruxandra Dirnu Front line – Arabella James, Tilly Walton, Layla Hall, Wren Card, Pippa Eley, Daisy Byron, Lola Simmons, Bonnie Allport Shelton

"During my experience with EYB I hope to find new opportunities to dance on stage in-front of a real audience as well as being able to dance with such talented principal dancers.”

EYB Principal Ann Wall, who will play the role of Swanhilda, spoke about the joy of working with such talented young dancers. A former member of English National Ballet and Ballet Cymru, she shared: "Teaching these young dancers is incredibly rewarding. Watching them develop new skills, gain confidence, and bring their artistry to life on stage is magical. They remind me why I dance – to bring joy, to feel joy, and to connect through dance."

Coppélia is the perfect introduction to ballet for all the family. Full of humour, romance and adventure, the story follows the lovable Franz who becomes smitten with a mysterious, life-like doll created by the quirky Dr. Coppelius. But when Franz’s spirited sweetheart, Swanhilda, decides to uncover the truth, chaos and comedy ensue!

With dazzling costumes, delightful characters, and a jubilant wedding celebration to end – this timeless tale is sure to leave the whole family smiling.

The English Youth Ballet, established in 1998, is renowned for its commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers. Many former EYB performers have gone on to join world-renowned companies such as The Royal Ballet, and our local dancers are now following in those same inspiring footsteps.

This is a moment of immense pride for our community—seeing our own young talents perform alongside some of the best in the industry.

Tickets for Coppélia at Theatre Severn Shrewsbury from 25 – 26 April can be purchased at theatresevern.co.uk.