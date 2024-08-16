Showcasing over three decades of paintings and drawings

Horses, ravens, all manner of flora and fauna will adorn the walls of the bar and communal areas of the theatre and includes over three decades of paintings and drawings. There will also be a selection of limited edition archival quality framed giclees available for purchase.

Charlotte Durie grew up in Norfolk and London. During her teens she modelled for artists such as Jan Pienkowski, Rodrigo Moynihan and R B Kitaj giving her an art education second to none. She moved to mid Wales in 1991 to raise her family. She sold her first painting the following year at the Aberystwyth Open. Charlotte has sold at Christies, exhibited at the Mall galleries twice and has a six-day show at Green & Stone gallery in London in early September. She also exhibits in Minnesota.

The Private View is open to anyone who would like to meet the artist and enjoy a glass of something from the bar during the afternoon of Saturday, 31 August from 2-4pm. The exhibition is on until the end of the year and open 9am to 3pm weekdays, and two hours before performances at the theatre.

Please email charlotte@charlottedurie.art for queries or further information.

By Charlotte Durie - Contributor