New premises for art exhibition is a 'real gem' with a dramatic history

For over a century, it served the Presbyterian congregation until they conformed and moved to the United Reformed church across the road, taking their furniture with them. Then the chapel had a stint as a school, the teacher running it even lived in what's now the current owner's house on Dodington.

Post World War 2 it became a lively canteen and dance hall for the American soldiers prepping for D-Day. It's worth noting that dances were segregated back then, with white Americans dancing here and black soldiers having to go to Wem Town Hall.

By the 1970s, the chapel found new life as a boxing club. The current owner's eventually bought the building from Grant, a local antique dealer who used it as a store and showroom, Grant had acquired it from Young's builders in the late '70s. Fast forward to today and there's an exciting new vision for the old chapel.

The plan is to open it up for regular local events that embrace music, art, and community gatherings. The goal is to create a space for everyone, celebrating the arts and fostering a sense of togetherness. This historic building is set to once again be a vibrant hub for the greater good of Whitchurch.

Poster by Audlem printers

On Saturday, August 10 there will be an art exhibition, one of many to come in the future, it's my aim to put Whitchurch on the map as a hub of art and artistic presence, with the help of Anna and Lester. Although I'm calling the premises the old dance hall, Anna and Lester have yet to have a name for it yet.

The exhibition runs from 10am to 4pm at The Old Music Hall, Watergate Street, Dodington (SY13 1EA). For more information contact Julie at julie.mchugh14@gmail.com or on 01948 666057.

By Julie McHugh - Contributor