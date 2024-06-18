Community groups invited to apply for share of Co-op’s Local Community Fund

The fund has supported almost 40,000 unique community projects across the UK since its launch in 2016, with groups receiving more than £100m.

Co-op is now inviting local charities, community groups and voluntary organisations to apply for the latest round of funding.

This year, Co-op is looking to support projects that help create sustainable futures for ‘people’ and our ‘planet’. Groups can apply if they are looking to deliver local projects with a focus on:

People: supporting young people to fulfil their potential; helping older residents feel connected or improving mental wellbeing.

Planet: tackling climate change, reducing waste and resource use, or protecting nature.

The Co-op is also keen to support projects that promote and celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Member Participation at Co-op said: “As a co-operative, our focus is to deliver increased value for our member-owners and their communities and we know that members really care about supporting local, grassroots projects. Through our Local Community Fund, we’re able to support local projects and initiatives that make a real difference to people and our planet in communities across the country.”

Successful causes will receive a minimum of £1,000. Wider-reaching benefits include 95 per cent of causes saying that they felt more connected with their communities as a result of participating in Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

Applications are open until Sunday, 7 July, and groups interested in applying can find out more by visiting: coop.co.uk/causes.

By Andrew Torr - Contributor