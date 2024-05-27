Wildlife TV presenter to officially open new attraction at zoo

Visitors to the Shropshire attraction will be able to meet the iconic presenter and wildlife expert throughout the day on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday 2. Visitors will also come face to face with a Wooly Mammoth, Wooly Rhinoceros, the terrifying Andrewsarchus and a range of other formidable creatures from the Ice Age in the zoo’s new 'Land of the Beasts' attraction.

Nigel Marven is a renowned British wildlife television presenter, producer, author, and naturalist, known for his dynamic and hands-on approach to wildlife filmmaking. He has captivated audiences worldwide with his adventurous style and enthusiasm for the natural world. He began his career at the BBC, working alongside Sir David Attenborough on acclaimed documentaries such as The Trials of Life.

Marven's unique presentation style, which often involves getting up close and personal with dangerous and exotic animals, has made him a distinctive figure in wildlife broadcasting. He has hosted and produced numerous successful series, including Chased by Dinosaurs, Prehistoric Park, and Nigel Marven’s Wild Philippines.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World owner, Will Dorrell, said: “Nigel is a good friend of the zoo and we can’t wait to see him this weekend. We’ve had our 'Land of the Beasts' attraction open throughout half term, but the official opening will take place this weekend when Nigel visits us.”

“My family and I have grown up seeing Nigel feature in iconic television shows such as Prehistoric Park and this weekend gives everyone a great opportunity to meet Nigel and ask him questions about his life on screen as well as his incredible conservation work and renowned enthusiasm for all things prehistoric.”

For more information and to book, see hoo-zoo.com.

By Martin Blyth-Sweetingham - Contributor