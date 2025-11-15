At least nine die as confiscated explosives detonate inside police station

A cache of confiscated explosives detonated inside a police station in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing at least nine people and injuring 32 others, police said on Saturday.

The blast occurred in the Nowgam area of Srinagar, the region’s main city, late on Friday when a team of forensic experts and police were examining the explosive material, said Nalin Prabhat, the region’s police director-general.

He ruled out any foul play, saying it was an accident.

The dead included six police and forensic officials, two civil administrators and one civilian, authorities said. Some of the injured were in critical condition.

A veiled Kashmiri woman is stopped by an Indian police officer before being allowed to pass a temporary checkpoint near the site of the explosion (Dar Yasin/AP)

The huge blast ripped through the police station, setting it and multiple vehicles on fire.

According to the news agency Press Trust of India, small successive explosions prevented immediate rescue operations.

The police station blast came days after Monday’s deadly car explosion in New Delhi, which killed at least eight people near the city’s historic Red Fort.

Indian officials called it a “heinous terror incident” carried out by “anti-national forces”.

The car blast happened hours after police in Kashmir said they had dismantled a suspected militant cell operating from the disputed region, arresting at least seven people, including two doctors from Indian cities, and seizing a large quantity of bomb-making material in the city of Faridabad, near New Delhi.

Indian security agencies have since carried out a series of raids in Kashmir as part of their investigation into the car blast, questioning hundreds while detaining scores others.

Police had brought the explosive material seized in Faridabad to Kashmir as part of their investigation and were “kept securely in an open area” at the police station, where the investigation that led to the suspected militant cell began last month, according to Prabhat, the top officer.

Prabhat said a team of experts was taking samples for forensic investigation when the blast occurred, calling it an “accidental explosion”.

The blast could be heard from miles away in Srinagar, locals said. Some of the victims’ body parts were recovered from nearby houses, over 100 metres away from the police station. Multiple houses also suffered damage.