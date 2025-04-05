Dramatic moment huge raging blaze tears through West Midlands beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dramatic footage shows the moment a massive blaze tore through a Staffordshire nature reserve.

At 20:33 on April 4, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We currently have crews dealing with a significantly large fire on Gentleshaw Common. Please avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.”

Fire at Gentleshaw Common, Staffordshire.

Staffordshire Wildfire Trust said that vegetation had been damaged and that it’s likely wildlife will have been impacted, with the cause of the fire currently unknown.

In a statement, the charity said: “Thank you to Staffordshire Fire and Rescue who responded to a fire on our Gentleshaw Common Nature Reserve last night (Friday).

“A large area of vegetation has been damaged and sadly much wildlife will have been impacted. It’s likely to have killed solitary bees, small mammals and reptiles. Ground nesting birds including skylark and meadow pipit will have also been victims.

“While the cause of this fire is not yet known it is an example of how quickly a fire can take hold and how damaging wildfires can be.

“We can all play a part in preventing fires by not using BBQs, lighting fires or using naked flames and taking all litter home.

“It is also vital that we respond quickly to any fires which might occur in the landscape. If you see fire anywhere in the outdoors please call 999 and report it immediately.”

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.