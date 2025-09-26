Thomas Frank says Tottenham owners want to achieve ‘something special’

Thomas Frank believes the current Tottenham owners are “120 per cent” committed to achieving something special after a third expression of interest to buy the club was rejected.

Spurs addressed media speculation over a proposed £4.5billion takeover bid on Friday with a statement via the London Stock Exchange that majority owners ENIC – run by the Lewis family trust – “is not looking to sell its stake” in the club.

The statement confirmed an informal expression of interest to acquire shares in Tottenham by a consortium led by American tech entrepreneur Brooklyn Earick had been “unequivocally rejected” by ENIC.

ENIC issued a similar statement earlier this month which confirmed expressions of interest by Amanda Staveley’s PCP International Finance and a consortium of investors led by Dr Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai Ng through Firehawk Holdings Limited were also rejected.

Takeover speculation has increased since the sudden departure of Daniel Levy on September 4 after 24 years as chairman. It was a move designed to help Tottenham target “more wins, more often” according to a source close to the Lewis family.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Wolves, the third home fixture since a restructure of key roles which has left the Lewis family trust with greater power, Frank talked up their long-term ambitions.

Frank said: “Very, very invested. 120 per cent committed to the club.

“They really want to achieve something special, want to build and want to add. Again, I think I like the phrase building layers because you never go to the top. You can’t jump five steps. That’s impossible.

“So, building layers, I think, is very important. I think that’s also more organic and more sustainable over time, but they’re very, very focused on what they can do to help the club.”

Vivienne Lewis, the daughter of Joe Lewis, who was previously Spurs’ majority owner before his shares were moved into a family trust in 2022, has been in the directors box alongside chief executive Vinai Venkatesham in recent matches.

Even though she was always understood to be a prominent figure at the club behind the scenes, Frank welcomed her growing presence.

“I think it’s important to be visible,” Frank admitted.

“If you’re an owner or you’re a leader or you’re something else, I think it’s important to be visible so people can see you. So, I think it’s positive.”

Frank confirmed on Friday that “informal chats” had occurred with various members of the Lewis family, but a longer discussion with them to discuss their long-term plans is yet to be pencilled in.





“Vinai on top of everything is very clear and for me personally, I feel in a very stable environment going into work every day.”

Asked about his dialogue with the Lewis family, Frank revealed: “We have had more informal chats.

“Of course it’s about football, the club and the team and all that, but the bigger plans is something we’re working along with and I think it’s important to get to know each other and align everything.”

Dominic Solanke will miss Saturday’s visit of Wolves with an ongoing ankle problem.

“It’s still not a big thing,” Frank insisted. “I expect him back as soon as possible.”