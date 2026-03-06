Meghan’s lifestyle brand ‘ready to stand on its own’ as Netflix partnership ends

The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand is “ready to stand on its own” after its partnership with Netflix ended, according to a spokesperson for Meghan.

The streaming firm had partnered with Meghan’s jam-selling venture As ever when it launched last year.

Figures showed earlier this year that the Duchess’s Netflix show failed to crack the top 1,000 most-watched programmes on the platform.

The second instalment of With Love, Meghan was the 1,124th most-watched show between July and December 2025, with two million views, according to data released by Netflix.

A spokesperson for As ever said: “As ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year.

“We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”

Netflix’s statement said: “Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life.

“As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world.”

Meghan and the Duke of Sussex signed a contract thought to be worth more than 100 million US dollars (£74 million) with Netflix after quitting as senior working royals in 2020.

They also signed a first-look deal for film and television projects, meaning that Netflix would have the first option on Harry and Meghan’s projects with their Archewell production company.

The first series of With Love, Meghan launched on Netflix in March 2025 and coincided with the unveiling of As ever, with her first products, including her raspberry jam, repeatedly promoted throughout the show.

Among the products on the firm’s website are honey and tea sets, jam sets and a candle for 64 US dollars (£48).