No 10 defends approach to Alaa Abd El-Fattah’s case amid calls for deportation

Downing Street has defended Alaa Abd El-Fattah’s entry into the UK, saying the Government would welcome the return of any citizen “unfairly detained abroad”.

The activist, who was recently released after years of detention in Egypt, previously wrote tweets which appeared to show him calling for violence against Zionists and the police.

The Conservatives and Reform UK have both suggested he should have his British citizenship stripped for the posts, though it is understood there are no current plans for this and law does not appear to provide grounds to deport him.

He was granted UK citizenship in December 2021 under former Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson, reportedly through his UK-born mother.

Mr Abd El-Fattah has apologised for the social media posts, saying he understood “how shocking and hurtful” his previous comments were.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman defended the Government’s approach in the case, telling reporters: “We welcome the return of a British citizen unfairly detained abroad, as we would in all cases and as we have done in the past.”

He continued: “That is central to Britain’s commitment to religious and political freedom.

“That said, it doesn’t change the fact that we have condemned the nature of these historic tweets, and we consider them to be abhorrent, and we’ve been very clear about that.”

Sir Keir Starmer was “not aware of the historical tweets” until after the activist entered the UK, Downing Street said.

Asked whether the Government was considering steps to remove Mr Abd El-Fattah’s citizenship, No 10 said: “Clearly, we don’t get into individual citizenship cases.”

Officials within Government appear to believe there are no grounds for removing Mr Abd El-Fattah’s citizenship, as case law has established this can only be done in cases of fraud, or against dangerous criminals and terrorists.

The Foreign Office is looking into issues raised by the handling of the case, it is understood.