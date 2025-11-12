‘Cannibal’ solar storm could be biggest to hit planet for 20 years, experts warn

The largest solar storm to hit our planet for more than 20 years will disrupt communications and satellite navigation systems, the British Geological Survey has warned.

The organisation has upgraded its geomagnetic forecast to the highest intensity level amid what has been dubbed a “cannibal storm”.

Current predictions suggest a second storm, feeding off one from earlier in the week, could have further impacts on space and ground-based technologies, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said.

Early indications such as ground measurements of solar energetic particles are some of the largest recorded since 2005, it added.

Nasa has postponed a space launch because of the “highly elevated solar activity”.

The mission was set to carry two Mars-bound Nasa spacecraft.

Announcing the decision on X, space tech company Blue Origin said: “Nasa is postponing launch until space weather conditions improve.

“We are currently assessing opportunities to establish our next launch window based on forecasted space weather and range availability.”

The solar activity does mean the Northern Lights may be visible across parts of the UK on Wednesday night following sightings in the north east of the country on Tuesday.

The solar storm is a result of the sun going through an active phase experiencing coronal mass ejections, which are large expulsions that send solar particles towards the Earth, the Met Office said.

As these particles interact with the Earth’s atmosphere, they form a dazzling light display, commonly known as the Northern Lights.

Met Office space weather manager Krista Hammond said: “Multiple coronal mass ejections have reached Earth in recent days.

“This event is likely to be of a similar magnitude to the one in May 2024, which brought auroras across much of England and Wales.”