More NHS sites to get funding for solar panels under Government scheme

More NHS sites in England are to receive funding from publicly owned Great British Energy for solar panels to cut bills, the Government has said.

Around 70 extra sites, from hospitals to mental health facilities, will be able to install the clean energy technology as part of an expansion of the scheme for solar panels in the NHS, schools and military sites across England, as well as funding for other parts of the UK.

Funds for the programme have been boosted to £255 million to now support around 260 NHS sites, 250 schools and 15 military sites.

Under the expanded scheme, 34 NHS trusts – including 10 already in the programme – will get funding for solar installations at one or more sites, with the average site saving an estimated £35,000 a year on bills.

The scheme could deliver lifetime savings on energy bills of up to £325 million for the NHS, which can be spent on frontline services, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said.

Energy minister Michael Shanks said: “Great British Energy is helping your local hospital save money on its bills, to be reinvested into the frontline, from nurses to medical equipment.

“Across the country, solar panels are going up on rooftops or car park canopies to power operating theatres with clean, homegrown power.

“This is our clean energy superpower mission in action, protecting our public services with lower bills and energy security.”

Chris Gormley, chief sustainability officer at NHS England, said: “This investment will help more trusts slash their energy bills and reinvest those savings directly into frontline care – continuing to support our patients and communities while driving further progress towards a lower carbon, more sustainable health system.”