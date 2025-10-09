Orsted slashing 2,000 roles globally by the end of 2027

Offshore wind developer Orsted is cutting around a quarter of its global workforce by the end of 2027 in a pull-back after years of recent expansion.

The Danish firm said it was axing about 2,000 roles out of its 8,000-strong workforce, with plans to make around 500 staff redundant by the end of the year, including 235 in its home market.

The firm employs more than 1,200 workers in the UK, according to its website, but did not provide a breakdown of job cuts per country.

It said as well as redundancies, it would also look to reduce its workforce through staff turnover, outsourcing and selling off parts of the business.

Orsted said the decision was being driven by a move to focus on offshore wind and Europe and as a number of large windfarm projects are set to complete in the coming years, while also needing to become more competitive.

The firm has just raised 59.56 billion Danish kroner (£6.93 billion) through an investor cash-call to boost its capital structure and support projects.

Its shares have been hit by US President Donald Trump’s row back from renewables and net zero aims.

Rasmus Errboe, chief executive of Orsted, said the group needed to be “more efficient and flexible”.

He said: “This is a necessary consequence of our decision to focus our business and the fact that we’ll be finalising our large construction portfolio in the coming years – which is why we’ll need fewer employees.

“At the same time, we want to create a more efficient and flexible organisation and a more competitive Orsted, ready to bid on new value-accretive offshore wind projects.”