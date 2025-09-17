UK inflation remains at 3.8% but food price rises accelerate for another month

UK inflation remained unchanged last month but food and drink price rises have accelerated for the fifth month in a row, new official figures show.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) was 3.8% in August, the same as July, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This was the level that most economists had been expecting for the month, and it means overall inflation remains elevated above the UK’s 2% target rate.

Airfares coming down after a spike the previous month helped offset petrol and diesel prices rising in August, the ONS said.

Restaurants and hotels also but upward pressure on the overall rate as demand for meals out and overnight stays stayed high amid a string of popular concerts around the UK.

However, the rate of food and drink inflation rose to 5.1% in August, from 4.9% in July, as shoppers continued to face higher prices for items at the till.

It marks the fifth month in a row that the annual rate has increased and means it is the highest level recorded since January 2024.

Food items like vegetables, milk, eggs, cheese and fish helped put pressure on the overall rate of inflation in August.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “The cost of airfares was the main downward driver this month with prices rising less than a year ago following the large increase in July linked to the timing of the summer holidays.

“This was offset by a rise in prices at the pump and the cost of hotel accommodation falling less than this time last year.

“Food price inflation climbed for the fifth consecutive month, with small increases seen across a range of vegetables, cheese and fish items.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “I know families are finding it tough and that for many the economy feels stuck.

“That’s why I’m determined to bring costs down and support people who are facing higher bills.”

She said the Government was taking action “to put more money in people’s pockets while we work to build a stronger, more stable economy that rewards hard work”.