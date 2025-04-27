Man with motor neurone disease walks final 356 metres of the London marathon

A man with motor neurone disease (MND) walked the final 356 metres of the London marathon in an act of “courage” and “bravery”.

After being diagnosed in 2018, Alex Gibson, 47, founded the charity Challenging MND to help support others suffering with the degenerative disease, for which there is no cure, and their family carers.

Mr Gibson, alongside friends Antony Quant, 51, and Andy Long, 47, took part in the TLC London Marathon on Sunday to raise funds for the organisation.

The former rugby player walked across the start line and was pushed by Mr Quant and Mr Long in a wheelchair for most of the 26.2 mile course before covering the last 356 metres on foot.

Alex Gibson, left, and friend Andy Long (Challenging MND/PA)

After crossing the finish line, Mr Long said of the trio’s experience: “I think watching Alex walk over the start line and then the crowd, the noise that we had throughout the whole of the journey was just incredible.

“I’ve never known anything like it.”

On watching Mr Gibson walk over the finish line, he said: “You can see how difficult it is for him to walk and I think the courage and the bravery he shows to lay it out there and show this is what it is to live with motor neurone disease is, let’s get it out there.

“This is how awful this illness is in terms of what it can do to you, an able-bodied man who is very fit, very active – this is it and to do that on TV cameras and in front of millions of people, I think, really takes a lot of courage, a lot of bravery.”

Jason Gibson, one of Alex’s two brothers who accompanied him over the finish line, said Alex’s achievement filled him with “a lot of pride”.

“I’m proud of the people around him that support him to make these dreams come true and seeing people at the start cheering and very friendly, very supportive of everything, it just fills you with warmth inside,” he said.

“Seeing everyone running, no matter what disabilities they have, able-bodied people, the emotion, the atmosphere has been fantastic all day but on the finish line, that was unbelievable.

“Given what’s going on in the world at the moment, that level of support, that atmosphere, just drove him on.”

Explaining his decision to walk the start and end of the race, Mr Gibson, from Brentwood in Essex, said before the event: “I am blessed to still have my walking ability.

“MND is a cruel disease but I am lucky to still be here. I should have stopped walking years ago but I am adamant that I will continue to face the challenge and push through.

“I want to show the MND community, and inspire others, that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.”

“Walking the start and finish line is a testament to the struggles we face as MND sufferers, and means the world to me,” he added.

Taking part in the London marathon was a “lifelong dream” of his, Mr Gibson said.

Training involved Mr Quant and Mr Long pushing a double pram filled with sand equivalent to Mr Gibson’s weight, while he prepared by walking one and a half miles every day, which usually takes around 90 minutes using his walking frame, he said.

Around 5,000 adults in the UK are affected by MND, according to the charity’s website.