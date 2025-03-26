Where inflation eased in February – and where it accelerated

Falls in the cost of clothing, kitchenware and air travel contributed to an overall easing of the UK’s inflation rate last month, though prices accelerated for a handful of everyday groceries including eggs and sugar.

Women’s clothes recorded one of the largest movements in inflation, swinging from a year-on-year rise in January of 4.2% to a year-on-year drop last month of 0.2%.

Prices fell faster for children’s clothing in February (down 2.5% year-on-year) than they did in January (down 0.4%), as they did for fridges and freezers (down 7.5% in February, down 0.6% in January); for washing machines, dryers and dishwashers (down 3.7% in February, down 0.4% in January); and for coffee machines and tea-makers (down 8.9% in February, down 5.6% in January).

(PA Graphics)

The cost of air travel fell once again, down 2.6% year-on-year, following a drop of 2.0% in January, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Annual inflation slowed in February for a range of groceries, including olive oil, up 11.2% compared with a steeper rise of 16.6% in January; coffee, up 8.6% compared with 11.6%; confectionery, up 2.7% compared 5.7%; and tea, up 1.0% compared with 4.3%, while yoghurt swung from positive inflation in January (up 1.3%) to negative in February (down 1.2%).

By contrast, inflation accelerated for some household essentials, though no items recorded a sharp jump.

The average price of pizza and quiche was up 3.9% year-on-year in February, compared with a rise of just 0.7% in January, while eggs were up 5.0%, compared with an increase the previous month of 4.1%.

Inflation also accelerated for ice cream (up 4.9% year-on-year in February, up 2.2% in January); soft drinks (up 3.6% February, up 2.8% January); and fresh or chilled fruit (up 3.8% February, up 3.0% January), while sugar swung from negative annual inflation (down 2.1%) to positive (0.8%).

The cost of filling up at the pumps showed little movement, with petrol prices down 2.1% year-on-year in February, similar to the drop of 2.0% in January.

Diesel prices fell slightly faster last month (down 3.2% year-on-year) than in January (down 2.8%).

Below are some examples of how the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate has eased or accelerated.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to January, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to February.

– Examples where annual inflation has eased, ranked by the size of the change:

Cocoa & powdered chocolate: January up 14.9%, February up 6.3%

Refrigerators, freezers & fridges: Jan down 0.6%, Feb down 7.5%

Olive oil: Jan up 16.6%, Feb up 11.2%

Women’s clothing: Jan up 4.2%, Feb down 0.2%

Cinemas, theatres & concerts: Jan up 5.2%, Feb up 1.6%

Coffee machines & tea makers: Jan down 5.6%, Feb down 8.9%

Washing machines, dryers & dishwashers: Jan down 0.4%, Feb down 3.7%

Tea: Jan up 4.3%, Feb up 1.0%

Coffee: Jan up 11.6%, Feb up 8.6%

Yoghurt: Jan up 1.3%, Feb down 1.2%

Children’s clothing: Jan down 0.4%, Feb down 2.5%

Sauces, spices & culinary herbs: Jan down 1.0%, Feb down 3.0%

Hotels & similar accommodation: Jan up 2.6%, Feb up 0.9%

Products for pets: Jan down 1.2%, Feb down 2.7%

Passenger air travel: Jan down 2.0%, Feb down 2.6%

– Examples where inflation has accelerated: