Counter-terror police assess complaints about BBC Gaza documentary

Counter-terror police are assessing complaints about a BBC documentary on Gaza which featured the son of a Hamas official.

An internal review by the broadcaster into Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone found that the programme’s child narrator is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as Hamas’s deputy minister of agriculture.

The BBC said independent production company Hoyo Films, which made the documentary, told the broadcaster that the boy’s mother had been paid “a limited sum of money for the narration”.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We’re aware of a BBC documentary about Gaza and we have received a number of reports raising concerns.

“Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are currently assessing whether any police action is required in relation to this matter.”

People take part in an antisemitism protest outside the BBC’s Broadcasting House in central London organised by the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), who claim the broadcaster has aired Hamas propaganda (Ben Whitley/PA)

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy met BBC chairman Dr Samir Shah on Friday after saying that she wanted assurances “that no stone will be left unturned” during a review into the documentary.

A BBC spokesperson said “serious flaws in the making of this programme” had been identified.

After the discovery about Abdullah Al-Yazouri, who speaks about life in the territory amid the war between Israel and Hamas, the BBC added a disclaimer to the programme, and later removed it from its online catch-up service saying it had no plans to broadcast the programme again.

On Tuesday, protesters gathered outside Broadcasting House in London claiming the BBC had aired Hamas propaganda.

The BBC also faced criticism in pulling the documentary, with Gary Lineker, Anita Rani, Riz Ahmed and Miriam Margolyes among more than 500 media figures who had condemned the action.

In an open letter addressed to the BBC’s director-general Tim Davie, chairman Dr Shah and outgoing chief content officer Charlotte Moore, hundreds of TV and film professionals and journalists called the decision to remove the documentary “politically motivated censorship”.