Jurgen Klopp apologises for stealing Shrewsbury Town’s moment of glory

Sam Ricketts’ side came from 2-0 down in front of a national TV audience to force a FA Cup fourth-round replay.

But Klopp caused a storm straight afterwards by revealing he will not be attending the game at Anfield or picking any senior players.

“I feel a bit sorry for Shrewsbury because after the game everyone spoke about what I said and not about the great performance from them,” said Klopp.

“The next thing is we want to go through to the next round, that is still the plan. We are a Premier League team, Shrewsbury is a League One team.”

The German has now said he may be at the replay, although under-23s coach Neil Critchley will be in charge.

“Could I be here for it? Of course, but it is a misunderstanding of coaching,” he added.

“I cannot just show up for it within two days. They need their coach and that is Critch.

“If people think I’m lazy because I’m not there, I’m not interested.”