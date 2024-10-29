Republic of Ireland book play-off final clash with Wales after thumping Georgia
Eileen Gleeson’s side aiming to qualify for the European Championship for the first time.
Republic of Ireland stayed on course for their first European Championship finals after beating Georgia 3-0 in the second leg of their play-off in Dublin.
Eileen Gleeson’s side cruised to a 9-0 aggregate win after goals from Julie-Ann Russell, Kyra Carusa and captain Katie McCabe at the Tallaght Stadium and will now face Wales in a two-legged play-off final.
Both matches are set to take place between November 27 and December 3.
Republic had taken a huge step in their quest to reach the finals on Friday with a thumping 6-0 first-leg win in Tbilisi.
Russell gave Republic a flying start in the return leg, turning home a rebound from close range after Marissa Sheva’s shot had been saved by Georgia goalkeeper Tatia Gabunia in the third minute.
Carusa fired home the Republic’s second just after the half-hour mark, fending off her marker after Jessie Stapleton’s flick-on to make it 8-0 on aggregate.
McCabe blasted a penalty over the crossbar before half-time after Carusa had gone down under Mariam Kalandadze’s challenge.
But the Arsenal defender made amends nine minutes after the restart, exchanging passes with Denise O’Sullivan before planting a low finish beyond Gabunia.
Georgia’s Teona Bakradze forced a rare save from home goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan but Republic eased to victory without further scares.