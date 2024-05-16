1999 treble documentary drops in time to boost Man Utd morale before cup final

As Manchester United limp towards the end of a difficult season, an insightful new documentary series offers the chance for fans to hark back to their landmark treble triumph 25 years ago.

Prime Video’s ‘99’ drops on the streaming platform worldwide on Friday and reflects on how a remarkable 1998-99 campaign ended with three trophies over 10 days and memories to last a lifetime.

Fresh from winning the Premier League and FA Cup, Sir Alex Ferguson oversaw a jaw-dropping 2-1 comeback win against Bayern Munich to lift the Champions League and cap a wild season in fitting fashion.

The Sampson Collins-directed three-part series combines match footage, grainy fan videos, first-person accounts and star name interviews that provide an enjoyable nostalgic look at that period.

There are no startling revelations, albeit many will be surprised – including Gary Neville – to hear Ferguson tendered his resignation – and quickly changed his mind – at the start of the season.

But ‘99’ successfully documents the key moments that punctuated the season and offers insight into a season to cherish, including a wild-sounding Christmas party that helped act as catalyst to glory.

The season had been bumpy until that point, but that night brought the group together and was followed by a meeting that saw players pledge to go unbeaten for the rest of the campaign.

That they did and their run to Premier League glory is the focus of the first episode, with FA Cup glory forming the basis of the second part of a series whose ending has been reminisced about for 25 years.

‘99’ also plots the Class of 92’s path to greatness, featuring interviews with all of them – little surprise given David Beckham co-owns Studio 99, which helped produce the documentary.

Most of the treble-winning side did interviews reflecting on the campaign – with Roy Keane the notable exception – and the series offers an insight into the characters, drive and weight of history at United.

Manager Ferguson’s force of personality, belief in his players and risk-taking nature also come through as the United great finally got his hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time.

Neville, former skipper and Class of 92 member, believes this was the last time the story could be told by the players involved and it provides a reminder of better times.

Beckham hopes it can prove inspiration to the current crop and they certainly could do worse than watching it ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City.