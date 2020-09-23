Steve Bruce delighted with Newcastle’s seven-goal response to Brighton setback

Steve Bruce was proud of Newcastle’s response to the weekend’s Premier League setback after cruising through to the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 7-0 victory at Morecambe.

Having lost 3-0 at home to Brighton on Sunday, the much-changed Magpies hit the ground running and scored five first-half goals in a match for the first time since 1993.

Joelinton’s brace was complemented by efforts from Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy and Isaac Hayden in an opening period that saw Morecambe midfielder Toumani Diagouraga sent off.

Jamaal Lascelles’ header and an own goal from Sam Lavelle wrapped up the triumph against the League Two side at an empty Mazuma Stadium.

“When you have a disappointing result, the one thing you have to do is respond and that’s what pleased more than anything,” Newcastle boss Bruce said.

“The response, the attitude towards it on an awful night, nobody here. It’s got that look that if you don’t do it properly then you can have one of them awful evenings and we’ve all experienced them before, especially a club like ours.

“It was nice to get the job done and the way that they went about it. Some of the football, particularly the first half an hour, was terrific.”

Wednesday’s victory means Newcastle will head to Newport – another League Two side – in the fourth round next week.

“My perspective has never ever changed since I walked in 15 months ago,” Bruce said.

“I said then we’ll treat the cups with all the respect that they deserve because, I’ve said it many, many times now, we’re capable of winning five games, which gets you maybe to a cup final.

“I made nine changes and we still looked very, very strong.”

Murphy was one of the shining lights for Newcastle and Bruce ruled out letting the winger leave on loan again, having spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

“I won’t be letting him out on loan – not after a performance like that,” Bruce said.

“He deserves to stay with us and he’s improved enormously. I’ve been very, very pleased.”

Newcastle had 30 shots against Morecambe, whose manager Derek Adams could only praise the visitors’ display.

“It was an extremely difficult night for us,” the Shrimps boss said.

“Newcastle were absolutely outstanding tonight – the way they passed the ball, the way they moved, the way they pressed and the goals they scored.

“Undoubtedly they deserved to go through to the next round of the cup. To win 7-0 away from home, I thought they respected the competition very well. You just have to see the team that they took here tonight and the goals they scored.

“The sending off obviously at 4-0 didn’t help us and it was a long night after that.”