Jeff Smith takes out 147 to beat Ricky Evans and win PDC Home Tour Group 16
Martin Atkins was edged out despite winning his first two games.
Jeff Smith edged out Ricky Evans in a final-match decider to top the PDC Home Tour’s Group 16 on Saturday night.
Evans needed to win by three legs or more to top the group and led 3-2 after coming from behind.
But the contest went to a decider and Smith produced a 147 checkout that also ended the hopes of Martin Atkins, who would have finished top if Evans had won 5-3 or 5-4 after a tight battle also involving Germany’s Christian Bunse.
“I didn’t really have much choice,” Smith said of his final flourish. “It was great darts again. Ricky put up a good fight but I’ll take that win every day.
“That’s how tight the PDC is. There are 128 players and every single player can beat you. I thought I was gone when I lost against Martin but Christian, thank you very much, and let’s keep going.”
Smith opened his night with a convincing 5-1 win over Bunse, sealing victory with a 10-dart finish on the bullseye, but was then beaten 5-4 by Atkins, who had himself opened with a 5-2 victory over Evans.
Evans rebounded with victory over Bunse as gremlins hit the broadcast. Technical issues meant coverage was lost for around 10 minutes, with Evans 3-0 up on Bunse when normal service was resumed.
The German reduced the deficit to 3-1 and then took the next two legs to level the contest, only for Evans to regain his composure and wrap up a 5-3 victory.
Bunse belatedly found form in the next game as he took a 5-2 victory over Atkins that left the door open for Smith.
