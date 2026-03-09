Goals galore as Town win derby and Waterloo hit seven

Ethan Kinsey had Welshpool ahead just nine minutes into the game before Ronnie Lee soon level things up for the visitors.

It was Kinsey who again fired the home side into the lead from the penalty spot - before Lewis Makin was sent off for two quick fire yellow cards for Llanfyllin.

Kinsey then bagged another penalty to complete his hat-trick with Llanfyllin only able to grab a late consolation.

Elsewhere, Bishops Castle Town beat Berriew in dramatic fashion with Sam Jones' winner coming two minutes from time.

Tom Edwards put Bishops Castle into the lead four minutes after half time - before Charlie Williams-Scott levelled the game up within two minutes.

Toby Mills then had the home side in front for the second time in the game 12 minutes from time.

But Berriew didn't lie down and found a quick fire equaliser through Joe Haycock - before Jones' strike two minutes from time settled the game.

Elsewhere, Montgomery Town beat Forden 3-2 and Waterloo Rovers trashed Dyffryn Banw 7-2.