Nicoll: I feel I've let everybody down

Nicoll made history as the first woman to compete for Team GB in the event - but the event closed with a final heat time of 1:01.03 was the slowest of the round and gave her an overall time of 4:01.86.

"That last run is just not reflective of my capabilities as a pilot," said Nicoll.

"It was probably the worst run I've ever had in my life, which is not ideal in an Olympic Games.

"I put down three really solid runs and I think maybe what shows is that you need to put four solid runs down to keep your position.

"I was 11th going into the final run and maybe a lack of experience has not done me too well.

"I am extremely disappointed and I do feel like I've let everybody down.

"I know everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong and it is just one of those nightmare performances that I'll hopefully move on from."