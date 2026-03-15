Telford Tigers edged out by Bristol Pitbulls in overtime thriller

The Tigers were edged out by the Pitbulls just more than a minute-and-a-half into overtime after battling back from an early deficit.

The result means little in the league standings, with Telford having already secured their play-off spot. Bristol, meanwhile, are among the sides who have missed out.

The opening period was a goal frenzy, with seven scored between the sides. Telford made a flying start, taking the lead after just one minute and 11 seconds through Danny Rose.

But Bristol responded quickly, with Sean Morris hitting back.

In a yo-yo start, Scott McKenzie put Telford back in front, finishing off a team move with Kyle Ferguson and Nick Oliver involved.

The Pitbulls then came back to take the lead for the first time. Mason Lipsey finished off a team move in the 12th minute before Cameron Hamill added their third shortly after.

However, the Tigers drew level less than a minute later as Harry Ferguson found the net for his 22nd goal of the campaign.

But entering the final stages of the first period, Tanner Butler restored Bristol's lead with less than a minute on the clock.

In a less eventful second period, David Thomson converted a power-play opportunity to draw the sides level at 4-4 before the Tigers struck again. Patrick Brown scored in the 36th minute, assisted by Caelan McPhee, to give Telford the advantage heading into the final period.

But Bristol refused to go away and levelled once more in the 52nd minute through John Dunbar, ensuring the game finished level at the end of regulation.

With the sides locked at 5-5, overtime was required and it was the Pitbulls who snatched the extra point when Jake Bricknell netted the winner in the 62nd minute, assisted by Dunbar and Tanner Butler.

It was back-to-back defeats for the Tigers, who host fourth-placed Leeds Knights at Telford Ice Rink tonight (March 15).

Telford will then face Basingstoke Bison and Bristol again next weekend in their final two matches of the regular season.