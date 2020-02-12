Menu

Advertising

Greenkeeper Simon Cotterill gives 30 years of service to club

By Dave Cooper | Golf | Published:

Market Drayton Golf Club’s head greenkeeper has achieved a remarkable 30 years of service with the club.

Greenkeeper Simon Cotterill gives 30 years of service to club

Simon Cotterill, who joined the club staff as the 11-hole course was expanding to 18 holes, has greatly influenced its development.

Market Drayton Golf Course is now recognised as one of the best in the area and can boast a challenging, well-maintained, scenic course that is rarely closed.

During the ongoing development of the course, the club has been mindful of its beautiful natural surroundings, with Cotterill always been a great advocate in this area. He also undertakes extracurricular work on behalf of the club through his role in maintaining the playing areas of a number of local sports facilities.

The club said: “The extraordinary contribution of Cotterill over the years and the superb quality of the course and greens, is testimony to his long-term commitment.

“Simon is a keen angler and the club demonstrated their gratitude for such loyalty by presenting him a significant gift to enhance his enjoyment of his favourite pastime.”

Golf Sport Grassroots
Dave Cooper

By Dave Cooper
MMSPJ

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News