Wolves boss warns of Premier League's subconscious bias

After a battling display, Wolves looked set for a point at home before John Stones’ last minute header was given after referee Chris Kavanagh was instructed to look at the pitchside monitor by VAR.

The goal stood despite Bernardo Silva seeming to impede goalkeeper Jose Sa and O’Neil believes the officials subconsciously gave the decision in favour of City due to the enormity of the fixture.

He said: “I like the fact that we can go into detail to try and get decisions right. I love detail and all of my game plans are based on small details.

“I do think it’s hard to be involved with Wolves at the minute, either as a supporter, as a player, as a head coach, as a sporting director, or whatever it is, and not feel hard done by the amount that has gone against us.

“I speak to the officials all the time. They came over to book Pablo (Sarabia) and I just said to the ref, ‘I’ve calmed Pablo down, but you do understand that these things are going against us a lot’.