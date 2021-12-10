Bruno Lage warns Wolves' small squad will cost them points

Bruno Lage. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo preferred a smaller group, but since taking over Lage has consistently reiterated his desire for more signings and competition.

Referencing the recent Leeds and Liverpool fixtures in which late goals cost them a combined three points after Rayan Ait-Nouri was forced to come off, Lage insisted the small squad and injury issues impacted those games and that he needs signings.

“When I was in Benfica I said I wanted a small squad because I had 28 players and it’s very hard to work with that,” Lage said.

“I believe when Nuno mentioned the small squad, he had around 20 or 21 players and at the moment we don’t have that.

“Since the beginning of the season that has been my concern and it continues to be my concern. I want to bring players to help us to be more competitive.

“We have a chance to have two top players for each position to have competition and help the team grow up. Also, to have solutions.

“Since the beginning of the season we are working with three centre-backs and every time we are playing with three centre-backs.

“In the last games I’ve just had one right-back on the bench. I was frustrated in the last game that I didn’t have one left-back for when Rayan asked to come off against Liverpool, and also against Leeds. I needed to change and didn’t have a left-back.

“For us, points is gold. We want players to manage better the squad we have.

“With the little problems we’ve had we’ve not had solutions and in the end it will cost points and points are very important for us.

“Imagine us with three more points or that at the end of January. It can define our goals at the end of the season.”

Lage has been given a boost with the return of Willy Boly who returned to training this week following a ‘small muscular problem’ that kept his sidelined for a fortnight.

Conor Coady and Ait-Nouri are also fit after picking up small knocks against Liverpool.

Alongside injury issues, Daniel Podence and Fernando Marcal have both recently contracted Covid-19.

Podence returned against Liverpool and was an unused substitute, while Marcal is also now expected to be back.

Lage also confirmed the club currently has no new Covid-19 cases.

“Of course I am worried (about Covid) and not just for us but for the other teams,” Lage added.

“Last week Burnley didn’t play against Tottenham and came more fresh for the game and now it’s Brighton, so in that way we are a bit unlucky.

“More than that I am worried about the public health. We need to pay attention to the situation.

“I know all my players and staff are vaccinated and we continue with some rules because we have a small squad and we need to protect ourselves.

“We continue to have the meetings with the players and everyone has their own mask. We try to follow the rules at meals and do our best.