The New Saints 2 Astana 0: TNS pick up famous European victory

After stifling Italian giants Fiorentina in their opener, Craig Harrison's side were looking to go one better in their first ever league phase clash on home soil against the European regulars.

And they did just that at Shrewsbury's New Meadow as Rory Holden's first half header and Declan McManus' penalty 13 minutes from time gave them a famous victory and got them off the mark in the competition.

In truth, it could have been more with visiting keeper Aleksandr Zarutskiy coming to Astana's rescue on more than one occasion in Shropshire.

Report

Harrison insisted before the game his side were going to try and put a marker down to set the tempo of the game, but his side had to fend away a couple of early chances for the visitors, with Ramazan Karlmov striking the post, while Stanislav Basmanov drew a smart save out of Connor Roberts.

The early signs were a little concerning for the hosts, before McManus latched on to Holden's clever cross, only to be denied by Alexsandr Zarutskiy.

Despite having to give up a large chunk of possession again, the Saints did look like they could cause problems for the visitors, with McManus volleying a Jordan Williams cross at the keeper, following a flowing move.

The New Saints' Josh Daniels in action against Astana's Elkhan Astanov

And after a bit of a lull in the game, they did show their attacking quality to edge into the lead five minutes before the interval.

A raking Ryan Brobbel cross field ball allowed the Saints to break down the left with Williams' pin point cross headed home by Holden.

And seconds later it almost got even better for the Cymru Premier champions as a ball over the top found Holden, who beat the keeper to the ball but his looped effort was hooked off the line.

Holden was floored for his efforts and the Saints appealed for a penalty, with Harrison was booked for his touchline protests.

The New Saints' Declan McManus in action against Astana's Marat Bystrov

The Saints kept on probing at the end of the first period, as McManus hooked wide from a corner with the visitors ending the half on the back foot.

It continued in a similar vein at the start of the second period as Danny Williams' long range effort was parried to McManus, who was also denied by the Astana shot stopper.

The Saints' early pressure sparked the visitors back into life with Nnamdi Ahanou firing wide of the post, before cracking the woodwork with a thunderous effort from inside the box.

But after Roberts got down to keep out a testing cross, the game began to open up with the Saints looking to exploit space Astana were leaving on the break.

The New Saints' Manager, Craig Harrison and First Team Coach Simon Spender celebrate the opening goal (Pic by Nik Mesney/FAW)

And the tactic worked as substitute Adam Wilson latched on to a ball over the top, before his goal bound effort struck Branimir Kalaica's arm in the box, with the referee pointing to the spot.

McManus was rewarded for his workman like display up top as he stroked the ball home to secure a memorable victory for the Cymru Premier champions.

Teams

TNS - Roberts, Daniels, Davies, Bodenham, Redmond, Smith, D Williams, Holden (Clark 71), J Williams (Cieslewicz 88), McManus (Canavan 90), Brobbel (Wilson 71)

Subs not used - Edwards, Pask, Hudson, McGahey, Bradley, Baker, Woollam, Doforo

Attendance - 2202