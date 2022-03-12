The New Saints seal Cymru Premier title with stunning comeback

The New Saints (Phil Blagg)

Anthony Limbrick's men have been firm favourites to win the title back from Connah's Quay for some time now - and went into their lunchtime clash with Penybont knowing that a point would ensure the trophy would be returning to Park Hall for a 14th time.

But things did not go to plan with Rhys Griffiths' Penybont side taking a two goal lead before the break.

Nathan Wood gave the South Wales men the lead on the half hour mark - before Sam Snaith stunned the Saints with a second just moments before the break.

At that point it looked as though the Saints would have to wait until next week to secure the title - but Limbrick's men had other ideas.

Ben Clark came off the bench to reduce the arrears with 25 minutes to go - and the title was back in the Saints hands with Lewis Harling turned through his own net in the 77th minute.

And then things were firmly wrapped up in the 82nd minute as defender Ash Baker put his side in front.