Coaching roles for two as The New Saints heroes released

Record goalscorer Greg Draper has been released from his playing contract but has taken on a coaching role at Park Hall

But club-record goalscorer Draper and defender Spender, who enjoyed 10 years as a TNS player, will join the Park Hall coaching staff in new roles.

Fellow stalwart Mullan, a star winger over his eight seasons at The New Saints, has teamed up with rivals and two-time league champions Connah's Quay Nomads, to reunite with his former boss Andy Morrison.

New Zealand international frontman Draper, 31, has been a revelation over his decade at the Oswestry club. Draper smashed Mike Wilde's record of 153 TNS goals, on his way to 165 in total, last October.

Full-back Spender has made more than 250 league appearances for the club. The duo won eight league title with the club having arrived in 2011. Draper has agreed to become elite football coach, while Spender moves on to assistant head of performance.