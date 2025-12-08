Shrewsbury Town midfielder to be allowed to leave for free in January

Shrewsbury will not seek a fee for the midfielder and will not stand in his way should another club come forward with an offer.

The club is prepared to let the 29-year-old move on in order to secure more playing time elsewhere and to free up wages for potential incomings.

Speculation had circulated online suggesting Biggins - who recently joined Legacy Sports & Talent agency - was set to become a 'free agent' next month.

However, the Shropshire Star understands that Biggins has not been released by Shrewsbury Town, though he will be available to other clubs for no fee.

The development comes just more than three weeks before the January transfer window opens. Shrewsbury currently sit 20th in League Two, one point above the relegation zone, and host Grimsby Town on Tuesday night as they look to build on their positive FA Cup victory over Sutton United.

Biggins is understood to be unsettled at Shrewsbury having played just nine competitive matches so far this season - six in League Two, two in the EFL Trophy and one in the FA Cup first round - without registering a goal or an assist.

His most recent appearance came as a substitute against South Shields in the FA Cup, when he was introduced in the 81st minute. He was an unused substitute during Saturday's second round win over Sutton United, which secured Salop a place in the FA Cup third round.

Biggins joined Shrewsbury in mid-June 2024 under former boss Paul Hurst, signing a two-year contract at the Croud Meadow that runs until next summer.

His arrival followed two seasons at Doncaster Rovers, where he made 85 appearances and produced eight goals and six assists in his final campaign.

Biggins joined Carlisle United on a half-season loan on August 30. He featured 17 times for the Cumbrians, registering two assists, before returning to Shrewsbury in mid-January when Gareth Ainsworth was in charge. The midfielder made 20 appearances for Salop last season.

Biggins has been left out of four of Shrewsbury’s last six matchday squads in all competitions and has accumulated just 427 minutes of football this season.

With Shrewsbury willing to facilitate his departure, the door is now open for the midfielder to move on in January - a decision that would also help free funds for Michael Appleton to strengthen his squad.

Appleton's side go into the clash with Grimsby unbeaten in their last four home league matches, a sequence that includes three clean sheets.