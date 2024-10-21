Shrewsbury Town defender praised for reaction to mistake
Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst believes Toto Nsiala’s reaction to his mistake against Exeter was positive – but admits the error was a hard one to understand.
The defender, who rejoined Town this summer after being signed by Hurst for the fourth time, tried to beat Kamari Doyle on the edge of the box in Town’s 2-0 defeat to Exeter last Thursday.
The Brighton loanee took the ball off the defender and went through on goal before firing beyond Toby Savin to give the visitors the lead.
“He is an experienced player,” Hurst said when asked about the costly mistake. “I think his reaction after it was positive.