Shrewsbury born Jonathan Bland pens professional deal with Barnsley

The 18-year-old, who captains the Tykes’ under-18s side, signed a two-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him at Oakwell until at least the summer of 2026.

The youngster made his senior debut for Barnsley in their EFL Trophy campaign earlier this year and has impressed in Yorkshire playing as a defender or in midfield.

Bland was born and raised in Shropshire having studied at Belvidere School while also playing cricket for Shrewsbury Cricket Club.

“I’m over the moon, to be honest,” Bland said. “It’s something that I’ve worked towards since I was a little kid, so when I got told I couldn’t really believe it and it’s not really sunk in yet, but I’m hoping it will soon.”

Bland came through the academy system at West Brom from the age of six to 16 before joining the Tykes when he was released.

He has gone on to get youth international caps for Wales and now has his eye on a first-team spot.

He said: “Hopefully I’ll get another chance soon in the first team, whether that’s this season or next.”