New boy Roland Idowu backed to make a big impact for Shrewsbury Town

Idowu arrived a couple of weeks ago just before Town made the trip to Adams Park to take on Wycombe Wanderers.

He became the third player to join the Shropshire side from the League of Ireland since Matt Taylor took over as boss and Micky Moore took over as director of football.

Sobowale and Idowu are close friends as they both played for Waterford together before Sobowale joined Salop in the summer.

Idowu has a record of scoring and assisting in Ireland, and Sobowale believes he can transfer that into English football when he gets his chance.

"Yes, 100 per cent," Sobowale said. "He believes in himself and I believe in him.

"The team believes in him and the gaffer believes in him so I think that he can come in and really put in some good work for us and get some goals and assists for himself."

Idowu will have to wait until he can make his Salop debut as his transfer will not go through until the New Year when the window opens.

It is becoming a regular thing for Shrews to dip into the Irish market for talented players.

They all tend to be of a certain age, but it is hard to know too much about them.

So Sobwale has provided some insight into Idowu as a player, suggesting where he likes to play and what his strengths are.

"Personally I think Roland is a very unique player," he said.

"He is good with the ball. His work rate is unbelievable as well and he can play in multiple positions from right wing and left wing to playing in the number 10 position.

"He is very flarey as well, being confident on the ball and he can get goals and assists."