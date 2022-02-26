Notification Settings

Fans threatened with life bans after AFC Telford United toilet fire

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Supporters have been threatened with life bans after a fire was started in toilets at the New Bucks Head for the second time in recent weeks.

New Bucks Head

Ahead of AFC Telford United's clash with Gateshead this afternoon - the club revealed on social media that a fire had been started in one of the men's toilets inside the ground.

It is the second incident in recent weeks and the club insisted those responsible will be issued with a life ban.

In a tweet, the club stated: "We have been advised that for a second time in recent weeks, a fire has been started in the gents toilets inside the ground. This is unacceptable

"Your actions jeopardise the safety of others and if you are identified as the culprit you will be banned for life."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

