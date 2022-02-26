Fans threatened with life bans after AFC Telford United toilet fire

New Bucks Head

Ahead of AFC Telford United's clash with Gateshead this afternoon - the club revealed on social media that a fire had been started in one of the men's toilets inside the ground.

It is the second incident in recent weeks and the club insisted those responsible will be issued with a life ban.

In a tweet, the club stated: "We have been advised that for a second time in recent weeks, a fire has been started in the gents toilets inside the ground. This is unacceptable